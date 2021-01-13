UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Eulogizes Rauf Tahir's Services In Journalism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that senior journalist and columnist Late Rauf Tahir was a selfless journalist who had dedicated his life to the good of society.

Addressing a condolence reference at the Aiwan e Karkunan, Tehreek e Pakistan here on Wednesday, he said those who work for the betterment of society without any greed always live in history.

The Governor paid rich tribute to the veteran columnist for his incredible services for journalism, adding that late Rauf Tahir had always written for the solution of problems of the society.

He announced to name a road after Late Rauf Tahir in the locality of his residence.

Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab Jahanzeb Kachhi, Senior Journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami,large number of journalists and others attended the condolence reference.

More Stories From Pakistan

