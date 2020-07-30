(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Custodian of Golra Sharif Dargah Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with members of the bereaved family and paid tribute to late Pir Gilani for his religious services, which would long be remembered.

The minster prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.