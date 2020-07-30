UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Expresses Grief Over Death Of Golra Shrine's Custodian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

Sarwar expresses grief over death of Golra shrine's custodian

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Custodian of Golra Sharif Dargah Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Custodian of Golra Sharif Dargah Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with members of the bereaved family and paid tribute to late Pir Gilani for his religious services, which would long be remembered.

The minster prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

