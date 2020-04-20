UrduPoint.com
Sarwar For Evacuating CAA's Encroached Land On Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Sarwar for evacuating CAA's encroached land on priority

Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday underlined the need for evacuating the encroached land of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) without any further delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday underlined the need for evacuating the encroached land of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) without any further delay.

Chairing a high-powered meeting, he emphasized the need to speed up the anti-encroachment efforts by the CAA, a press release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy and senior officers from the departments concerned.

The secretary briefed the minister on the working of Aviation Division and its departments.

Jamy highlighted the CAA's ongoing efforts of to reclaim its hundreds of acres of encroached land.

The minister expressed firm resolve to retrieve the illegally occupied of land and instructed the Aviation Division to put this matter on the highest priority.

He was of the view to settle the land issues without any delay and directed the quarters concerned to submit progress report on weekly basis.

The minister was also briefed about the action taken by the Aviation Division on complaints received on the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit Portal.

Sarwar instructed the aviation secretary to weekly update him on the efforts of the ministry and its departments to resolve the complaints in line with the vision of the prime minister and submit a monthly report to the Prime Minister Office accordingly.

The meeting also discussed the efforts of Aviation Division to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The minister asked the aviation secretary to enhance efforts to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis abroad.

