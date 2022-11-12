UrduPoint.com

Sarwar For Focus On Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims Instead Of Politics, Long March

Published November 12, 2022

Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that it was not suitable time for long-march or politics but to serve and rehabilitate 20 million flood hit persons

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that it was not suitable time for long-march or politics but to serve and rehabilitate 20 million flood hit persons.

He stated this in a ceremony at Burewala on Saturday, adding the flood hit people were awaiting assistance for rehabilitation.

We should focus on the flood victims instead of doing politics.

Responding to a query, he said the armed forces were guardians of our national security. He expressed concern over criticism against the institution.

"We are sitting safely in homes while the law enforcers are protecting us round the clock", Sarwar maintained.

The murderous attack on Imran Kkhan is regrettable, adding he strongly condemned that act.

To another question, Sarwar stated he had no connection with any political party but focusing on rehabilitation of flood victims only. He however hinted that he would start political activities after two months. On the occasion, local politicians from different political parties were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

