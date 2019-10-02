UrduPoint.com
Sarwar For Int'l Governors' Conference On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Sarwar for int'l Governors' Conference on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the international Governors' Conference of the Islamic countries would be convened to muster support on Kashmir and Palestine occupation.

Punjab Governor Sarwar floated the idea during his meeting with his counterpart Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK, from Turkish province Konya, who met the former at the Governor's House here. The Governor Konya backed the idea of Governors' Conference and assured of his full support.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey, Kashmir issue, regional situation, promotion of trade between the two countries and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Sarwar, during the meeting, stressed the need to forge unity among the Muslim ummah, adding it was need of the hour to stand united for progress and prosperity.

Sarwar, in his meeting with Topark, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Premier Mahathir Mohamed for echoing their voice against Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Secretary General Konya Metropolitan Municipal Authority MR Ercan Uslo, Chairman CCI Konya MR Abdussettar Yarar, Director of Tourism and Culture Memis Kutukuc, Businessman Mustafa Ar, Executive Assistant Konya Adam Akus and other investors from Turkey also accompanied during the meeting.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accompanied Governor of Konya Cuneyit Orhan TOPARK on a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). President LCCI Irfan Iqbal Shiekh and other office holders welcomed both governors.

