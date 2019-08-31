UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar For 'Lift Curfew In Kashmir' Global Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:18 AM

Sarwar for 'Lift Curfew in Kashmir' global campaign

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said he had decided to launch a global campaign "Lift Curfew in Kashmir" and he would travel across the continents to apprise the world of the need to lifting of curfew by India in IOK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said he had decided to launch a global campaign "Lift Curfew in Kashmir" and he would travel across the continents to apprise the world of the need to lifting of curfew by India in IOK.

Addressing a public demonstration in connection with the Kashmir Hour at the Charing Cross here, he said he would also pen down letters to the European parliamentarians against curfew imposed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar led the public demonstration which was also attended by provincial ministers, party members and the civil society.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said "Lift Curfew in Kashmir" campaign would be taken to every nook and corner of the world and this diplomacy would force India to end curfew.

Sarwar said the nation was ready to make every sacrifice for Kashmir and the day was not far away when Indian atrocities would come to an end and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

He said the international media house like BBC had exposed atrocities and torture of Kashmiri people through audio video tapes, adding India could not hide the human rights violations and genocide in Kashmir from the world.

He said various events would be organized to show solidarity with Kashmiris in the light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Govenror Punjab Ch Muhamamd Sarwar said people had turned up in large numbers on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and showed solidarity with Kashmiri people and made it clear to the world that Pakistanis are with Kashmiris till their last breath.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Civil Society Jammu Peruvian Nuevo Sol Media From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

21 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

36 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

51 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Trump to Meet With Kuwait Emir on September 12 to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.