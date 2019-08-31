Sarwar for 'Lift Curfew in Kashmir' global campaign

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said he had decided to launch a global campaign "Lift Curfew in Kashmir" and he would travel across the continents to apprise the world of the need to lifting of curfew by India in IOK.

Addressing a public demonstration in connection with the Kashmir Hour at the Charing Cross here, he said he would also pen down letters to the European parliamentarians against curfew imposed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar led the public demonstration which was also attended by provincial ministers, party members and the civil society.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said "Lift Curfew in Kashmir" campaign would be taken to every nook and corner of the world and this diplomacy would force India to end curfew.

Sarwar said the nation was ready to make every sacrifice for Kashmir and the day was not far away when Indian atrocities would come to an end and Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

He said the international media house like BBC had exposed atrocities and torture of Kashmiri people through audio video tapes, adding India could not hide the human rights violations and genocide in Kashmir from the world.

He said various events would be organized to show solidarity with Kashmiris in the light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Govenror Punjab Ch Muhamamd Sarwar said people had turned up in large numbers on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and showed solidarity with Kashmiri people and made it clear to the world that Pakistanis are with Kashmiris till their last breath.