Sarwar for observing Ashura with its true spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday underlined the need for observing the Ashura, the 10th day of holy month of Muharram, with its true spirit of promoting the culture of patience, tolerance in the society and remaining steadfast on the righteous path.

In a special message on Muharram-ul-Haram, he said the great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his companions and Ahl-e-Bait (family) were an important part of Islamic history. "They gave us [Muslims) the lesson to stand affirmed against cruelty and oppression.

" He said islam was the religion of peace, harmony and brotherhood, adding the Ashura day should be observed with reverence, keeping in view the importance of holy month of Muharram.

"We are the followers of Sahaba-e-Karam [Companions of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)] and Ahl-e-Bait, and their due respect is our faith," the minister said.

Ghulam Sarwar stressed to follow teachings of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in the world and hereafter.