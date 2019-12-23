Sarwar for operating dysfunctional water filtration plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed to make all dysfunctional water filtration plants across Punjab operational to ensure provision of clean drinking water to 20 million population by June 2020.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar passed on the instructions Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority General (Retd) Ahmed Saleem Mela who called on the former at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Sarwar asked to prepare lists of dysfunctional water filtration plants in all districts through the district administrations so that such plants could be repaired immediately.

The Chairman Ahmed Saleem Mela briefed Governor Punjab on the the measures taken so far and the future strategy of the Punjab Aab Pak Authority.

He said the Aab-e-Pak Authority should constitute 'Water Quality Management' team to monitor functioning of filtration plants so that water quality of existing filtration plants in public and private sector will be examined for which teams have been constituted.

The Governor directed to impose fines and punishments against filtration plants providing poor quality water to the public in the province, adding that the promise of provision of clean drinking water with the masses will be fulfilled at all costs.

Ch Sarwar said rural areas would be preferred to the installation of new water filtration plants, adding 50 per cent of the diseases were caused due to non-availability of clean drinking water that could save the people from fatal diseases.

Govenror Punjab Ch Mohamamd Sarwar said past rulers spent billions of rupees from national exchequer on so-called clean drinking water projects but could not provide clean drinking water to people despite wasting billions.