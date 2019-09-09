UrduPoint.com
Sarwar For Taking Varsities To International Standards

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday vowed that the government would take varsities to International standards.

In a meeting with a delegation of women professors from different universities, he said that we consider political interference in universities a crime, adding that no relief would be given to Vice Chancellors (VCs) who would go beyond Rules.

The governor said that to provide bright and prosperous Pakistan to our next generations it was necessary to strengthen universities and other departments and oust the political interference from them.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had eradicated political interference in universities, any decision of appointment which overlooked merit would not be tolerated in any way, Sarwar said.

He said there was immense need to focus on research, specifically research on environmental pollution. In the quest to take universities to international standards, only chancellors or government could not do everything, but VCs and responsible authorities of universities would have to come forward and play their part.

"I assure that all the issues of universities will be resolved, but for that VCs and other staff of universities need to work hard" he concluded.

