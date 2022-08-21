Sarwar Foundation Chairperson visits skills development centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Perveen Sarwar on Sunday visited the skills development centre of Sarwar Foundation 'HunarGah' at Karbath Bedian Road and inspected the unique sewing and handicrafts works of talented women of the institute.

She appreciated the women of skills development centre and said the center's efforts for women empowerment were praiseworthy. She said that Sarwar Foundation had trained more than 25,000 women in dress designing, sewing, handicrafts, jewelry making, beautician and computer training under the roof of HunarGah.

Former governor's wife Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation was establishing these skills development centres with an aim to provide necessary skillful training to women and helping them to earn money to support their families. The majority women started their own businesses after completing training from HunarGah, she said and added that women empowerment was really important for the development of family and society.

On the occasion, Khadija, a girl who was learning dress designing from HunarGah, said that after coming from school, she came here to learn sewing and embroidery skills and in the evening drive rickshaw to support her family. She said that her father was a heart patient and could not drive rickshaw. Khadija said that after obtaining the HunarGah training, she would open her own boutique so that she could help her father financially.

The chairperson appreciated Khadija's work and said that HunarGah was working for thebright future of brave girls and women like Khadija and in the near future, Sarwar Foundationwould open HunarGahs across the country.