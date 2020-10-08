UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Foundation Striving To Provide Clean Drinking Water: Begum Parveen Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Begum Parveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Thursday said that the Sarwar Foundation was striving to provide people access the province with quality healthcare and clean drinking water facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Begum Parveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Thursday said that the Sarwar Foundation was striving to provide people access the province with quality healthcare and clean drinking water facilities.

Talking to the media during her visit to the Sarwar Foundation Hospital Rajana, she said that the Foundation had recently inaugurated the latest CT scan machine in the hospital which would work round the clock and the patients would not have to suffer for lack of a CT scan.

She said that Hepatitis Micro Elimination Clinic had also been made functional in the hospital which would provide the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities to the patients suffering from live diseases.

She said that all the facilities would be provided to the patients free of cost as hepatitis was on the rise in the country.

She announced upgrading the hospital further so that people of the rural areas could get the best medical facilities at their doorsteps.

She said that the Sarwar Foundation was also working to provide clean and safe drinking water to people in Punjab as well as in other provinces. "We are providing clean drinking water to 3 million people daily through the Sarwar Foundation's filtration plants," she said, adding that 20 water filtration plants had been installed in Toba Tek Singh. Later, Begum Parveen Sarwar also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of patients.

