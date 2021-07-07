UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Grieved Over Dilip Kumar's Demise

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sarwar grieved over Dilip Kumar's demise

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of Iconic Indian actor Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) who passed away after a protracted illness in Mumbai (India) at the age of 98.

Sarwar tweeted on Wednesday and said that Dilip Kumar was a great human being besides being a successful actor who ruled Indian film industry for decades, adding that his services in the world of art would be remembered forever.

Reminiscing on Dilip Kumar's visit to a Mosque in Glasgow (Scotland) in 1986, the Governor said the memory of that meeting with the legendary actor was still fresh in his mind, adding that it was a meeting full of warmth and friendliness.

The Punjab Governor extended condolences to his family and said that his heart goes out to the family in this moment of utmost grief and loss.

Dilip Kumar, known as Yusuf Khan was born in Peshawar (Pakistan) in 1922 before the partition of India and his family moved to Mumbai in 1936. Like his Hindu counterpart, Yusuf Khan took on a Hindu name after he joined the Hindi film industry. Dilip Kumar has been compared with Hollywood greatMarlon Brando for his lasting imprints in the Indian cinema.

Dilip Kumar was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1998 during his visit to ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan.

