Sarwar Hails Army, Police Jawans For COVID-19 Duty

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:02 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday paid rich tribute to Army, Ranger and police jawans performing duty to protect people's lives during the COVID-19 outbreak in the province

Governor Punjab visited various parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday and met police and army jawans at different pickets and check-points. He hailed the law enforcement agencies for their active role in the war on coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said "Pakistan Army, Punjab Police and other security agencies are our pride and on the front line in this time of trial." He expressed the hope that Pakistani nation would win war against COVID-19 pandemic through unity and national cohesion.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Sarwar inaugurated a 'Coronavirus Telemedicine Helpline Centre' in Sialkot via video-link from the Governor's House here.

He announced to establish 0 more telemedicine helpline centers all over Punjab.

"Today, I am also announcing to establish ten more corona telemedicine centers to guide the people about prevention from corona at their homes, and if needed, more such centers will also be established," he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said today number of corona telemedicine centers in Punjab has reached 23, adding that people within the country and abroad may contact doctors on phone number 0304-1112101 round the clock and get guidelines regarding anti-coronavirus measures.

Governor Punjab said 50,000 people, so far have taken guidance from these telemedicine centers, adding that the government will not leave the masses alone in these difficult times.

He also hailed Pakistan Army's role in fighting coronavirus, adding that the police was the first line of defence the pandemic besides the medical professionals .

Urging the masses to stay home, Sarwar said "Those coming out of their homes frequently and unnecessarily are not only posing a corona threat for themselves but for the others as well, therefore people should take coronavirus situation as serious and not come out of their homes." Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was taking effective and comprehensive public safetymeasures against corona, besides utilizing all resources to provide free ration to the poor families,while government departments were ensuring foolproof security of the people for 24 hours.

