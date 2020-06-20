UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Hails Buzdar For People-friendly Budget; Discusses Measures To Contain Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on presenting a people-friendly, tax-free budget during a meeting here on Saturday

Political and administrative affairs in the province came under discussion between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while both the leaders reiterated the resolve to close in close collaboration for the development and prosperity of the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the province also came under discussion besides other issues faced by the government.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the government was taking steps to provide relief to the people in every sector despite the coronavirus crisis as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sarwar said the tax-free budget by the governments in the Centre and Punjab was a clear proof that the government cares for the common man and pursuing a policy of making the country prosperous.

He said the country was faced with many challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the opposition parties had indulged in political point scoring at this critical juncture. He said the government would continue to work for the welfare of masses and negative propaganda of the opposition will meet failure. Urging all political parties to unite in the war against coronavirus, he said the coronavirus pandemic needs war-like spirit to defeat the enemy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the people were fortunate to have an honest and sincere Prime Minister like Imran Khan who was taking practical steps to rid the country of issues like tax evasion and injustice as well as inflation and unemployment.He said the Punjab government was working against coronavirus round the clock butthe government would only succeed if the public follow the SOPs regarding coronavirus.

