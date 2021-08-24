Sarwar hails Buzdar for support in clean drinking water projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed the fullest cooperation from Chief Minister Punjab Sarwar Usman Buzdar in the successful completion of clean drinking water projects across the province under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

During a meeting with CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar who called on him at the Governor's House on Tuesday, he said work on 1500 potable water projects in Punjab was in full swing without any political discrimination and all these projects would be completed by December 2021.

Arrangements pertaining to Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit of the provincial metropolis and other matters came under discussion during the meeting. It was also decided to expedite work on the clean drinking water projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Expressing his deep sense of gratitude on timely intervention of the chief executive of the province towards successful working of the projects, the Governor Punjab said that clean drinking water would be provided to more than 8 million people of Punjab and the promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab would be fulfilled.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar lauded the initiatives of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in the health and education sectors during the past three-year, adding that Punjab government had taken exemplary and historic steps for the welfare of people under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Sarwar said that development and stability of the country was top priority of the government, adding that in a first, practical steps were being taken in the center and Punjab for the prosperity of the country.

He said that all resources were being utilized for the provision of best health and educational facilities.

The Governor Punjab said people had also reposed full confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government, while the Punjab government of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken historic steps towards the welfare of people.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, wanted to take the country forward but the opposition parties were bent upon stopping the wheel of progress, stressing the government would not allow the opposition succeed in its designs.

Sarwar said political future of the opposition was bleak and the political opponents would continue to give dates for protests and rallied but the general elections would be held in 2023.

The Governor Punjab said there was no threat to the government from the opposition, expressing theoptimism that the masses would vote PTI into power for yet another term.