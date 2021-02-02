Sarwar hails China for Covid-19 vaccines gift

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the gift of 0.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from China is a testament of perennial, ever strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at launching ceremony of a book on telemedicine at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Tuesday, he said vaccination of every Pakistani against coronavirus is the first priority of the government, adding that China has once again proved to be a time-tested friend who stands by in the hour of need.

Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said telemedicine helpline initiative has been a great success during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Pakistanis sought medical guidance from doctors from home, adding that KEMU's Telemedicine Center is the best in terms of quality.

Sarwar said Insaf Health Card is a gift for the masses from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government distributed more than 180 billion rupees among deserving families purely on merit under the Ehsas Program in the most difficult economic conditions.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said that Covid-19 pandemic shook foundations of the most economically developed countries, adding that the countries, like the United States and the United Kingdom, were still faced with an economic crisis. "Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, not only contained pandemic despite its limited resources, but also saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy", he said.

Lauding the role of doctors and paramedics, Governor said that the whole nation salutes those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have fought on the frontline in the war against COVID-19 pandemic, and the services of these doctors and medical staff will always be remembered and cherished.

Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, Incharge Telemedicine Department Prof Dr Bilquees Shabir, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine and editor Telemedicine book Prof Dr Saira Afzal were present on the occasion.