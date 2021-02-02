UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Hails China For Covid-19 Vaccines Gift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:02 PM

Sarwar hails China for Covid-19 vaccines gift

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the gift of 0.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from China is a testament of perennial, ever strong friendship between Pakistan and China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the gift of 0.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from China is a testament of perennial, ever strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at launching ceremony of a book on telemedicine at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Tuesday, he said vaccination of every Pakistani against coronavirus is the first priority of the government, adding that China has once again proved to be a time-tested friend who stands by in the hour of need.

Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said telemedicine helpline initiative has been a great success during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Pakistanis sought medical guidance from doctors from home, adding that KEMU's Telemedicine Center is the best in terms of quality.

Sarwar said Insaf Health Card is a gift for the masses from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government distributed more than 180 billion rupees among deserving families purely on merit under the Ehsas Program in the most difficult economic conditions.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said that Covid-19 pandemic shook foundations of the most economically developed countries, adding that the countries, like the United States and the United Kingdom, were still faced with an economic crisis. "Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, not only contained pandemic despite its limited resources, but also saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy", he said.

Lauding the role of doctors and paramedics, Governor said that the whole nation salutes those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have fought on the frontline in the war against COVID-19 pandemic, and the services of these doctors and medical staff will always be remembered and cherished.

Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Chairman HEC Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Registrar KEMU Dr Riasat Ali, Incharge Telemedicine Department Prof Dr Bilquees Shabir, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine and editor Telemedicine book Prof Dr Saira Afzal were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab China United Kingdom United States HEC From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

49 minutes ago

Serbia Hopes to Launch Joint Production of Sputnik ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil industrial output plunged 4.5% in 2020

2 minutes ago

US to Review Aid, Sanctions Posture Toward Myanmar ..

2 minutes ago

Zartaj appreciates PM for introducing austerity, d ..

7 minutes ago

Van Dijk return this season would be a 'miracle', ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.