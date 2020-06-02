UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Hails European Parliamentarians For Raising Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Sarwar hails European Parliamentarians for raising Kashmir issue

LAHORE, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed European Union (EU) parliamentarians for taking up the issue of violation of human rights by the Indian government in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) with the European Commission on Human Rights (ECHR).

In a letter to the Vice President European Parliament (EP) Fabio Massimo Castaldo and 15 other members European Parliament (MEPs) here on Tuesday, he thanked the MEPs for their support of the hapless Kashmiri people, adding that it was the biggest success of Pakistan government under Prime Minister Imran Khan on the diplomatic front.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar appreciated the contribution of President Friends of Europe Pervaiz Locer and Wajid Khan, youngest mayor of Britain towards raising Kashmir issue.

Terming the letter a great success on the diplomatic front, Sarwar said the letter was a huge step towards exposing oppression of Indian government against Kashmiri people and Indian Muslims on international level.

The letter read: "I am deeply grateful to you and your colleagues (Members of European Union Parliament) for raising their voice against the grave human rights violations, abuse and discrimination of the people of Kashmir and the Muslims living in India by the Indian Premier Narender Modi's government." It further said "Just recently, we read Marie's (Chairwoman of European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights)letter drawing attention to the intimidation, harassment and terrorism charges being used to silence peaceful protestors under the UAPA [Unlawful Activities Prevention Act] – a law that authorizes the government to declare individuals as terrorists".

"We request the European Union & the International Community to take notice of the 300 days military siege & inhumane lockdown imposed by RSS backed Modi Government after India revoked the special status of occupied territory on Aug 5 2019", he wrote, adding, "It is evident that India is trying to refrain the Kashmiris and Muslims in India from their "Freedom & Fundamental rights" by committing major crimes namely the Genocide of Kashmiri innocent Muslims and the Religious / Racial Discrimination and Forced Demographics changes, in violation of Geneva Convention and United Nations Resolutions, and International Humanitarian law."Urging the EP, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar wrote: "We urge the European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen and the Vice President including all international leaders to recognize the draconian laws and egregious abuses of human rights in Kashmir and to take practical steps that will end the atrocities and persecution of Kashmiris and the Muslims in India. As a former member of the British parliament, I know that the European Union has always played a key role in addressing international issues especially the Kashmir conflict where we must support their 'Right to Self Determination'. For peace and stability of the region and South Asia, a peaceful solution to Kashmir as per the UNHRC reports of 2018 and 2019 must be sought. Thank you for your time & for your kind consideration and once again accept my appreciation of your efforts".

