Sarwar Hails US Govt., Congressmen For 4.7min Vaccines Donation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Sarwar hails US govt., Congressmen for 4.7min vaccines donation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed the United States (US) government, Congressmen and overseas US citizen of Pakistani origin Dr. Imran Shareef for making donation of 4.7 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines possible to fight the Covid-19 virus.

"I met members of American Congress along with overseas Pakistani Dr. Imran Shareef few months ago during my US visit and Pakistan has been provided with 4.7 million doses of vaccine on my request," he said while addressing the 3rd Convocation of University of Health Sciences (UHS), here on Thursday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Vice Chancellor UHS Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Justice (retd) Tasaddaq Hussain Jeelani were also present.

The Punjab governor said the overseas Pakistanis were asset to the country who always dedicated themselves to the benefit of Pakistan, adding that today, the whole world is praising the policies of Pakistan against Covid-19. He said it is welcoming that the U.S. government and members of the U.S. Congress helped Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "There is no doubt that if you are sincere with your country and work with honesty, then there is no power in the world that can stop you from becoming successful.

" He said the government had been endeavouring, from day one in power to strengthen institutions and eliminate politics from institutions.

Ch Sarwar said the government was committed to removing political interference from all universities of Punjab because politics sabotage academic excellence of the universities. He said that ad-hoc vice chancellors were hired in the past "but I, as the chancellor, hired vice chancellors on merit, and today the Punjab universities are ranked among top 500 best universities in the world".

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had taken exemplary initiatives in the healthcare sector for serving people through Insaf Health Card. He said even during the testing times of Covid-19, the government stood by the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and provided Rs 12,000 to the poor families without any discrimination through Ehsaas program.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar distributed certificates and medals among the medical graduates.

