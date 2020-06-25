Sarwar hints at strict measures on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday hinted at adopting stricter measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus pandemic on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat (UoG) Prof. Dr. Shabir Atiq during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said Eidul Fitr like irresponsible public response to the COVID-19 pandemic could prove disastrous for the healthcare system in the province.

UoG VC Dr Shabbir Atiq presented a cheque of rupees 3.3 million to the Governor Punjab for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

Sarwar said it had become necessary to adopt a two-pronged policy to contain the spread of coronavirus on Eid-ul-Azha as the fear of spike in the coronavirus case loomed large.

The Governor Punjab said some people in the Smart Lockdown areas were not ready to understand the dangers of coronavirus, adding that in view of the serious threat of an outbreak of the deadly virus in July, violation of SOPs by a single individual could endanger the lives of many.

He said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood by the families affected by the crisis, adding that Pakistan was facing many problems in the health sector as well as on the economic front. He said the Federal and provincial governments were taking all necessary steps to provide relief and health care to the people.

Sarwar said universities had made a historic contribution to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Funds, adding that medical universities were also playing their part on the front line against coronavirus, which deserved praise.

The Governor Punjab said it was also the responsibility of the universities to provide relief to the students in other areas including fee.