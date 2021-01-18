Sarwar inaugurates first Aab e Pak clean drinking water project in Chak Jhumra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday laid the foundation stone of first clean drinking water project under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chak Jhumra, Faisalabad.

The project will cost Rs 161 million and provide clean drinking water to more than 57,000 people of 16 villages.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the inauguration of the first water project by the Punjab Aab e Pak Authority was the realization of a dream which he saw on assuming the charge of the post of Governor Punjab, adding that it would not have materialized without the confidence reposed in me by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor Punjab said the provision of potable drinking water in every part of the province was a sacred responsibility and he took pride in the fact that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would accomplish the task. He thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, provincial minister Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Minister for Law Raja Muhammad Basharat, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and all the MPAs in Punjab Assembly who played their part in the passage of legislation.

Mentioning bureaucratic red-tapism, the Govenror Punjab said, had some bureaucrats not put spanner in the wheel, the project in Chak Jhumra would have started a year and half earlier, adding that let bygones be bygones and work to make this project a success.

On criminal negligence regarding clean drinking water projects, he said the previous regimes under Pervez Musharraf and Shehbaz Sharif did not give a viable project, adding that billions of rupees of the public money were spent on providing clean drinking water but not a single filtration plant was functional today.

He said the Aab e Pak authority would also have billions of rupees in funds but I assure the nation that I will not allow anyone to take or give commission in any project. He said that every penny of the people would be protected in Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and all the information about every project would be available on our website to ensure complete transparency.

On maintaining honesty, he said any case of commission or omission in the authority would be dealt with merciless justice, adding the PTI government would protect every penny of tax-payers money.

The Governor Punjab urged officials and staff of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to work with utmost dedication and commitment to make the project a success.

Referring to the legislative cover, he said the PTI government would make it a role model organization and ensure the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority legislative cover so that the subsequent governments could not halt the project.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the Aab e Pak Authority would work without discrimination, adding that clean drinking water projects and and water filtration plants will be installed all Constituencies irrespective of the political affiliations.

Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel and others also spoke on the occasion.

MNA Chaudhry Zahid Nazir, provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Ahmad Castro, MPAs, and Chief Executive Punjab Aab Pak Authority Zahid Aziz, were also present.