Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for 10 villages of Kotla

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme in the Kotla area of Thesil Takht Parri, which would benefit for more than10 adjoining villages.

Addressing a public gathering at Kotla, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking the practical measures to provide all possible facilities to the common man at their doorsteps.

He said massive development projects would be carried out for uplift of the area in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding "it [development projects] is the fundamental right of the public." Ghulam Sarwar said the PTI government believed in transparency at every level and would provide maximum facilities to the masses without any discrimination.

"We have ended the politics of 'Thana & Katcheri' from the area." He said necessary work on the much-delayed Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been initiated with an estimated cost of Rs110 billion, which would bring development and prosperity to the area. The formal groundbreaking of the project would be performed soon, he added.

The minister said the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was following personal agenda and they had nothing to do with the problems of a common man while terming them useless like "Chalay Huay Kartoos."He said the ongoing accountability process would be completed in letter and spirit and the government would never allow the PDM leadership 'to play with the future of the country's children."