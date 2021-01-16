UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme For 10 Villages Of Kotla

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for 10 villages of Kotla

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme in the Kotla area of Thesil Takht Parri, which would benefit for more than10 adjoining villages

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme in the Kotla area of Thesil Takht Parri, which would benefit for more than10 adjoining villages.

Addressing a public gathering at Kotla, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking the practical measures to provide all possible facilities to the common man at their doorsteps.

He said massive development projects would be carried out for uplift of the area in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding "it [development projects] is the fundamental right of the public." Ghulam Sarwar said the PTI government believed in transparency at every level and would provide maximum facilities to the masses without any discrimination.

"We have ended the politics of 'Thana & Katcheri' from the area." He said necessary work on the much-delayed Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been initiated with an estimated cost of Rs110 billion, which would bring development and prosperity to the area. The formal groundbreaking of the project would be performed soon, he added.

The minister said the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was following personal agenda and they had nothing to do with the problems of a common man while terming them useless like "Chalay Huay Kartoos."He said the ongoing accountability process would be completed in letter and spirit and the government would never allow the PDM leadership 'to play with the future of the country's children."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Man Rawalpindi Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

1 hour ago

Police conducts search operation in different area ..

2 minutes ago

'Green Bus Service' to be launched soon in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.