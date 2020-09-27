UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme For Another Three Villages In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated the gas supply schemes for another three villages of Rawalpindi's Union Council Bajnial including Pind Ranjha, Dhok Potoharian and Mohri Khatarran.

The other day, he had also performed the gasification of Dhok Reka, Chattha and Parrh in Union Council Ranial.

Addressing a public meeting in the Pind Ranjha, the minister said with provision of the gas facility to these villages, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had fulfilled the promise it made during the general elections 2018.

"We believe in serving the masses, not in hollow claims. All the promises made with the people will be fulfilled," he said, adding the government would continue with the same spirit and provide all basic amenities to the public.

He said getting basic facilities like electricity and gas was the right of the public and the government was making all possible efforts to ensure provision of these to the masses on priority.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Siddique were also present on the occasion.

Ghulam Sarwar said the whole world was acknowledging the measures taken by the government in advancing the billion tree tsunami campaign and controlling the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

"The whole world is endorsing the steps taken by the government in that regard," he added.

The minister said the government wanted to achieve real national development by putting the country on a consistent path of progress and prosperity.

He said the journey to development faced some delay due to economic problems created by the previous governments, adding that corruption was rampant everywhere as they [past rulers] destroyed almost all departments with their corrupt practices.

"Now they are undergoing the accountability process and making hue and cry," Ghulam Sarwar said and added that it was the mandate of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government to bring the corrupt elements, who looted the national wealth, to task.

Now, he said, the corrupt elements were trying to escape the accountability, sometimes by staging sit-ins and sometimes holding All Parties Conferences.

The minister said all conspiracies against the country would be foiled with national spirit and support of the Armed Forces.

He also stressed the need for exhibiting greater unity among all ranks to fail the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

