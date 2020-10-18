UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme For Malikabad Locality In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar on Sunday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Malikabad Ward-9 of Taxila and assured the residents to address their other issues on priority.

Addressing a corner meeting there, he said funds amounting to millions of rupees were being spent in carrying out development projects to facilitate the masses.

"politics is the name of doing public service and I am doing it in its true spirit with clear intention," he said, assuring the public that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would come up to their expectations.

"A strong, secure and prosperous Pakistan is our destination. We will never hesitate to give even the last drop of our blood in ensuring national sovereignty and integrity" he said vowing to strengthen national institutions.

Sarwar said Allah Almighty bestowed the country with uncounted bounties which the other world was missing, stressing the need to get benefit of these by putting the country on right direction.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to tackle the confronted issue of inflation.

He urged the public to beware of black sheep in their surroundings and foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements by forging greater unity among their ranks.

Expressing serious concerns over the recent anti-state statements of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the Aviation Minister said he [Nawaz] was lucky enough that no action had so far been taken against him.

Sarwar said Nawaz's statements were tantamount to betrayal with the country.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Masood were also present on the occasion.

