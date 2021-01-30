UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme For Pind Dadu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu and other development schemes in Ranyal Union Council of Rawalpindi district.

Addressing a public meeting, he said the gas facility was being provided in the locality at an estimated cost of Rs 6 million, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the masses at their doorstep.

"Providing basic amenities of life to the public; is the mission of PTI government," he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said the government was taking all possible measures to control the prices of daily used items, and termed the inflation an 'artificial' phenomenon.

The minister said opposition parties were trying to mislead the public by presenting distorted facts and figures about national economy, and protect their ill-gotten money.

He expressed confidence that the PTI would also win the next general elections, which were scheduled to be held in year 2023 on completion of its five-year democratic term, based on its performance.

Later during a brief talk with media, the minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was destined to fail as their all leaders were following their personal agendas and even they were not on one-page.

He said it was the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that promoted the culture of corruption in the country and made their personal assets not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rawalpindi Dadu Money Gas Muslim Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

28 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

59 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.