Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday inaugurated a gas supply scheme for Pind Dadu and other development schemes in Ranyal Union Council of Rawalpindi district.

Addressing a public meeting, he said the gas facility was being provided in the locality at an estimated cost of Rs 6 million, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the masses at their doorstep.

"Providing basic amenities of life to the public; is the mission of PTI government," he added.

Ghulam Sarwar said the government was taking all possible measures to control the prices of daily used items, and termed the inflation an 'artificial' phenomenon.

The minister said opposition parties were trying to mislead the public by presenting distorted facts and figures about national economy, and protect their ill-gotten money.

He expressed confidence that the PTI would also win the next general elections, which were scheduled to be held in year 2023 on completion of its five-year democratic term, based on its performance.

Later during a brief talk with media, the minister said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was destined to fail as their all leaders were following their personal agendas and even they were not on one-page.

He said it was the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that promoted the culture of corruption in the country and made their personal assets not only in Pakistan but also abroad.