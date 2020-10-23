Sarwar inaugurates gas-supply scheme in Taxila

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Friday inaugurated a gas supply scheme in Sagra area here for ensuring the availability of basic amenity to the locals

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Friday inaugurated a gas supply scheme in Sagra area here for ensuring the availability of basic amenity to the locals.

The project was completed on war footing with a cost of Rs 58 million to provide gas facility to the people of area, he said while addressing a ceremony here.

"politics is the name of doing public service and I am doing it in its true spirit with clear intention," he said, assuring the public that the government would come up to their expectations.

He said the PDM's agenda was to spread chaos in the country, adding that opposition has the right to protest, but it should not promote anti-national narrative.

"A strong, secure and prosperous Pakistan is our destination. We will never hesitate to shed our blood for the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan," he said.

Sarwar said that the Almighty bestowed the country with uncounted bounties which the other world was missing and stressed the need to get benefit of it.

He expressed confidence that the Pak-Army was a leaden wall against anti-national elements.

He urged the public to beware of black sheep in their surroundings and foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements by forging greater unity among their ranks.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Masood were also present on the occasion.