UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Scheme In Three Rawalpindi Villages

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme in three Rawalpindi villages

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated the gas supply scheme for three villages of Rawalpindi's Union Council Ranial including Dhok Reka, Chattha and Parrh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated the gas supply scheme for three villages of Rawalpindi's Union Council Ranial including Dhok Reka, Chattha and Parrh.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible measures for progress and development of the area.

He said serving the masses was the top most priority of the government and it believed in transformation of the areas' backwardness into prosperity.

"Ensuring provision of basic facilities to the public and protecting their rights is our duty," he said vowing to make the NA-63 a model constituency with regard to infrastructure development.

The minister also announced the establishment of a university in the area for imparting technical and vocational education to the youth.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Siddique were also present on the occasion.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said anti-state elements had been hatching conspiracies since creation of Pakistan, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs against the motherland and islam.

"Weakening Pakistan is the agenda of Jews as almost 97 percent Muslims live here. We will defeat these elements with greater national unity by the grace of Allah Almighty," he added.

The minister criticized political opponents for doing politics of personal gains, setting aside national interests.

He said the present government would complete its five-year democratic term and opposition parties' dream of coming into power would never come true.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Rawalpindi Progress Gas Muslim Jew All Government Top Unity Foods Limited NA-63 Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Wildfire in Athens suburb partly under control

1 minute ago

Jhagra visits RHC, School at Regi

3 minutes ago

Two houses burgled in Hafizabad

3 minutes ago

'Kiln workers' problems to be addressed on priorit ..

3 minutes ago

Mass AJK protests against Modi's speech at UNGA

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner eulogizes PM's Billion Tree pr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.