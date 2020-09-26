Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme in three Rawalpindi villages

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated the gas supply scheme for three villages of Rawalpindi's Union Council Ranial including Dhok Reka, Chattha and Parrh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated the gas supply scheme for three villages of Rawalpindi's Union Council Ranial including Dhok Reka, Chattha and Parrh.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible measures for progress and development of the area.

He said serving the masses was the top most priority of the government and it believed in transformation of the areas' backwardness into prosperity.

"Ensuring provision of basic facilities to the public and protecting their rights is our duty," he said vowing to make the NA-63 a model constituency with regard to infrastructure development.

The minister also announced the establishment of a university in the area for imparting technical and vocational education to the youth.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Siddique were also present on the occasion.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said anti-state elements had been hatching conspiracies since creation of Pakistan, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs against the motherland and islam.

"Weakening Pakistan is the agenda of Jews as almost 97 percent Muslims live here. We will defeat these elements with greater national unity by the grace of Allah Almighty," he added.

The minister criticized political opponents for doing politics of personal gains, setting aside national interests.

He said the present government would complete its five-year democratic term and opposition parties' dream of coming into power would never come true.