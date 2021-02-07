Sarwar inaugurates gas supply schemes for UC Girja, Chakra village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated gas supply schemes for Chakra village and Union Council (UC) Girja, besides several other development projects in Rawalpindi.

Addressing a public meeting, the minister said around Rs 60 million would be spent on provision of gas facility in adjoining villages and assured that necessary repair and construction on Girja road and bridge would be started at the earliest.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic facilities at doorsteps of the common man aimed at improving their standard of living.

He regretted that the previously elected representative did not give due attention towards resolving the public issues in the constituency despite having sufficient resources. "The past rulers just made hollow slogans." The minister said he had started politics in 1985 considering it as a service to the public, adding "I do not own even a single house in Islamabad.

" Contrary to it, he said, Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who almost joined the politics at the same time, made assets of billions of rupees through corruption.

Ghulam Sarwar said the previous rulers were responsible for the weak economic condition and unemployment in the country.

He said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the democratically elected government by hurling threats of resignations and sit-ins to protect their ill-gotten money.

He expressed confidence that the government would foil all such designs of the opposition parties with the public support.

The minister said PTI would succeed in getting a majority in the upcoming election of the Senate, and the country would progress under the sincere and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ghulam Sarwar said local government elections were also approaching and asked the party workers to get themselves ready for the contests.