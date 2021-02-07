UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Inaugurates Gas Supply Schemes For UC Girja, Chakra Village

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply schemes for UC Girja, Chakra village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated gas supply schemes for Chakra village and Union Council (UC) Girja, besides several other development projects in Rawalpindi.

Addressing a public meeting, the minister said around Rs 60 million would be spent on provision of gas facility in adjoining villages and assured that necessary repair and construction on Girja road and bridge would be started at the earliest.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic facilities at doorsteps of the common man aimed at improving their standard of living.

He regretted that the previously elected representative did not give due attention towards resolving the public issues in the constituency despite having sufficient resources. "The past rulers just made hollow slogans." The minister said he had started politics in 1985 considering it as a service to the public, adding "I do not own even a single house in Islamabad.

" Contrary to it, he said, Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who almost joined the politics at the same time, made assets of billions of rupees through corruption.

Ghulam Sarwar said the previous rulers were responsible for the weak economic condition and unemployment in the country.

He said opposition parties wanted to pressurize the democratically elected government by hurling threats of resignations and sit-ins to protect their ill-gotten money.

He expressed confidence that the government would foil all such designs of the opposition parties with the public support.

The minister said PTI would succeed in getting a majority in the upcoming election of the Senate, and the country would progress under the sincere and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ghulam Sarwar said local government elections were also approaching and asked the party workers to get themselves ready for the contests.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Man Rawalpindi Progress Same Money Gas Sunday Muslim All Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

32 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

1 hour ago

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

2 hours ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.