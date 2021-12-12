UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Inaugurates Girls' School In UC Wah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated a girls' school in the Mazar Colony of Union Council Wah, highlighting the importance of imparting quality education to children for their bright future.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, he underlined the need for securing the future of the coming generations by paying special attention towards their education and training.

"Special attention should be paid to girls' education, and accordingly we are upgrading the girls' educational institutions in our constituency," he said.

The minister vowed to make all-out efforts for progress and prosperity of the area, saying "I will do my best for the welfare of the area." Sarwar said he stepped in the political arena with the determination to fulfill the promises made with the public, adding "I do politics by considering it a sacred duty; and serving people is our foremost priority.

" He assured to lay a vibrant road-infrastructure and provide all basic amenities of life including electricity and gas in the area.

The minister said his leader (PM Imran Khan) would never tolerate any corrupt and dishonest element in his company.

He said there was no room in the country for those, who were sitting abroad and speaking against the motherland and state institutions.

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated the rehabilitation project of a 2.45-kilometer Askari Cement Factory Road in the Wah UC, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 99.5 million in 12 months.

