LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated an exhibition of artwork by the famous Hungarian artist August Schoefft on the reign of the 19th century Sikh Emperor of Punjab, Maharaja Sher Singh from Princess Bamba Singh art collection of Lahore Fort on Monday.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister Religious Affairs Punjab Syed Saeed Ul Hassan, Minister Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ambassador of Hungary H.E Bela Fazekas, Hungarian Secretary of State Mr. Tristan Azbaj, Punjab Governor's Coordinator for Overseas Pakistanis Farooq Arshad, overseas Pakistanis, Sikh pilgrims, diplomats from different countries and others also participated.

Governor Punjab also conferred the 'Governor Award', to the overseas Pakistanis from United States, United Kingdom, European countries and representatives of the Sikh community and others in recognition of their outstanding achievements and services in various fields. Sikh pilgrims also lauded the arrangements made for the exhibition and the other facilities provided for Sikh community in Pakistan.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar conferred Governor Award to Shoaib Sarwar and Naveed Anwar from USA, Amir Khan, Mohindar Sohal, Charnjit Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Tara Singh, Joga Singh, Ahmed Tanoli, Dr. Imran Shareef, Sana Khan, Mirza Khawar Baig, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, Hafeez Khan, Shahid Javed, Irshaad Cheema, Shoaib Chattha, Muhammad Ateeq, Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Basit Awan and Ayesha Nasir from Canada in a ceremony at Governor House.

On this occasion, Governor appreciated the services of overseas Pakistanis for Pakistan's economic development and public welfare and said, "We welcome overseas Pakistanis and members of the Sikh community from all over the world and assure them that Pakistani government is standing with them and hundred percent solution of their problems is the top priority of the government. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also fulfilled its promise to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis."While addressing the inauguration ceremony of exhibition in Lahore Fort and later talking to media, Governor said, "I am happy to inaugurate this magnificent exhibition regarding Sikhs community. Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from European countries including the United States are here for this exhibition and there is no doubt that the Federal and provincial governments will always ensure the provision of all basic facilities including security to the Sikh community members coming to Pakistan."Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is the safest country in the world for the minorities and Kartarpur Corridor project by Pakistan for Sikhs is indeed a historic step. Minorities in Pakistan are being ensured religious freedom as well as protection of their lives and property. Pakistan stands for peace in the region. The sacrifices made by Pakistan for peace are unprecedented in the world.