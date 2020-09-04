UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Inaugurates NADRA Centre At Chakri

Fri 04th September 2020

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday inaugurated a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centre here at Chakri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday inaugurated a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centre here at Chakri.

The initiative was taken to facilitate the residents of Chakri and its allied areas, the minister informed the media after inaugurating the centre.

Sarwar also visited the centre and informed the people that it had been opened for the public.

Criticizing the previously elected parliamentarians from the area, he said they deliberately ignored the basic problems of people.

Development work including provision of electricity and gas, construction of bridges and installation of grid stations had been completed in the area due to serious efforts of the present government, he added.

He announced to set up passport office and revenue department in the area. Soon a hospital would be set up on the modern lines to provide better health facilities to the people of area, he added.

Commenting over the restrictions imposed by some countries on Pakistan International Airline (PIA), he said the government would address the concerns of an International Audit Team which was about to visit the country soon.

All out efforts would be made to ensure removal of restrictions on PIA, he added.

He said the past governments had illegally appointed a large number of people in PIA which were expelled by the present government.

