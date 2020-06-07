Sarwar inaugurates NADRA centre in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday inaugurated a newly established National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Centre in Taxila, which would also have special desks for passport and arms licence.

The minister unveiled plaque of the NADRA Centre along with MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan and MPA Ammar Siddiqui, a press release said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said he was also making efforts to provide a full-fledged passport office facility for people of Taxila and Wah.

He also announced that a NADRA centre would be set up in Chakri at the earliest to facilitate the public at their doorstep.

Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was fully aware of economic hardships of the common man in the wake of coronavirus, adding, as many as 13,000 needy had been provided financial assistance in Taxila on merit without any discrimination.The minister said development projects worth Rs 5 billion were being executed in Taxila.

He urged the public to adopt the standard operating procedures introduced by the government to contain the spread of virus, which affected thousands of Pakistanis including parliamentarians. "Corona is a lethal virus and we have to take it seriously."