Sarwar Inaugurates 'Punjab Police Khidmat Markaz' In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday inaugurated a 'Punjab Police Khidmat Markaz' in Taxila city of Rawalpindi district where a number of facilities would be provided to the public especially the issuance of driving licences.

The minister said the centre would issue all kinds of driving licences to motorists and now the public would not need to visit the downtown Sadar for the purpose.

According to a news release, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar and City Police Officer Ahsan Younas briefed the minister about the working of the newly established Punjab Police Khidmat Markaz.

"A latest system of driving licences has been provided at the doorstep of the Taxila public," the minister said.

Ghulam Sarwar said efforts were also being made to start the process of arms licences' renewal and issuance at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centre, which was already operating in Taxila locality.

"Now the people of Taxila will not need to visit Rawalpindi," he remarked.

