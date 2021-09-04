UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Inaugurates Water Filtration Plants In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 11:13 PM

Sarwar inaugurates water filtration plants in Quetta

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated two more filtration plants of Sarwar Foundation by fulfilling his promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated two more filtration plants of Sarwar Foundation by fulfilling his promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Balochistan.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab also set up an "art gallery" to teach free skills to the women in Quetta jails.

According to a handout issued here, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday inaugurated the filtration plants of Sarwar Foundation at Kali Nasran near Quetta Cantt and Quetta Bypass on the second day of his visit to Quetta. Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, Khaliq Ahmed Sindhu of Sarwar Foundation and others were also present.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also called on Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Provincial Minister of PTI at the office of Boys Scouts and discussed projects of Boys Scouts and party matters.

Meanwhile, Begum Perveen Sarwar visited the Womens' Jail in Quetta along with social activist Nadeem Kakar and set up a craft center there to teach women free skills and provided 20 sewing machines.

While talking to media , Governor Sarwar said that PTI does not believe in development of any single province but believes in the development of the entire country.

He said that all resources will be mobilized to ensure the provision of basic amenities including health and education to the people of Balochistan.

Sarwar further said that the doors of all the universities of Punjab were open for the students of Balochistan and no Baloch students will be deprived of education in the universities of Punjab due to non availability of fees. "I believe that a strong and prosperous Balochistan is the guarantee of a strong and prosperous Pakistan," he said.

Talking to media, Begum Perveen Sarwar said, "We have also set up skill centers for women prisoners in Punjab jails and now, we have started work on this project in Balochistan as well. Our first four filtration plants in Balochistan are already providing clean drinking water to the people and now two more filtration plants have been inaugurated."She said that in the coming days with the collaboration of other NGOs in Balochistan, we will take steps to install more filtration plants as well as provide health facilities to the people.

