Sarwar Informs Qureshi Of International Support On Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sarwar informs Qureshi of international support on Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and informed the latter about his contacts with European and British Members of Parliament regarding Indian government's atrocities against the Muslims and Kashmiris.

During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Islamabad, he said, "I met European and British officials on Indian atrocities against Indian Muslims and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

The Governor Punjab said more than 15 members of the European Parliament, including Vice President of European Parliament Fabio Castaldo, wrote a letter to the European Parliament against Indian atrocities and promised to speak out against Indian atrocities at other forums, including the European Parliament.

He said the European and British Members of Parliament were closely monitoring India's war frenzy and the atrocities of Indian security forces against innocent people, adding that Today, the world was standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of regional peace, and India was facing a dilemma on every front.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to expose India government at all forums.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan had exposed India through effective diplomacy.

