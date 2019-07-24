ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic address in Washington.

The ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States would help strengthen relations between the two countries, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Getting the US President's point of view on Kashmir was the victory of Pakistan's foreign policy, he added.

Commenting on Imran Khan's amendments in jail manual, he said the prime minister wanted to ensure 'equality and justice' for all the prisoners of jail.

About National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) role, the minister said the institution was working independently in the country.

He added that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should answer all the question of NAB for completing the legal process.

To a question, he said the investigation process against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was started during the tenure of the last government.

About the performance of Chairman Senate, he said Sadiq Sanjrani had run the affairs of the institution effectively.

He added that the no-confidence move against the sitting Chairman Senate had badly failed.