Sarwar lauds Tiger Force volunteers for serving humanity during pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister's Tiger Force whose volunteers were spending their resources and time to serve the humanity during the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Tiger Force volunteers here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council as chief guest, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking exemplary steps to fight the deadly virus. Due to the government's timely initiatives and planning, the public healthcare system had been strengthened as was evident from significant reduction in deaths due to COVID-19 and better recovery rate in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, he added.

The minister said the pandemic had badly affected the world economy, including Pakistan, and still the PTI government had allocated Rs 650 billion in the federal budget for development projects.

He said the credit went into the incumbent government which approved the Leh Expressway and Ring Road projects for the people of Rawalpindi in less than 35 months, which was not done in the last 35 years. The two projects would cost over Rs 50 billion each, while the work on the Leh Expressway would start in the current financial year, he added.

Sarwar Khan said the world's largest social protection programme - Ehsaas Kifalat Programme - had been launched by the present government to uplift the weaker segments of the society.

He said that Tiger Force had been working to help control of the spread of coronavirus since the Holy Month of Ramazan. Hundreds of thousands of youths had signed up for the Tiger Force, who were now voluntarily helping the administration in the fight against the deadly virus.

The minister appreciated the administration of Rawalpindi district for making efforts to control the pathogen.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseeq Qayyum Abbasi said according to an internationally renowned economist, Pakistan would be one of the fifth largest economic power in the world by 2030, mainly due to its large number of youth.

He said the youth had the passion and commitment to make the country progress.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, PTI leader Brigadier (retd) Tariq Zaman, District Coordinator Tiger Force Rawalpindi Adeel Ahmed Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Assistant Commissioner Saddar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the function.\932