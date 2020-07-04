UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Lauds Tiger Force Volunteers For Serving Humanity During Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sarwar lauds Tiger Force volunteers for serving humanity during pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister's Tiger Force whose volunteers were spending their resources and time to serve the humanity during the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Tiger Force volunteers here at the Rawalpindi Arts Council as chief guest, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking exemplary steps to fight the deadly virus. Due to the government's timely initiatives and planning, the public healthcare system had been strengthened as was evident from significant reduction in deaths due to COVID-19 and better recovery rate in Pakistan as compared to the rest of the world, he added.

The minister said the pandemic had badly affected the world economy, including Pakistan, and still the PTI government had allocated Rs 650 billion in the federal budget for development projects.

He said the credit went into the incumbent government which approved the Leh Expressway and Ring Road projects for the people of Rawalpindi in less than 35 months, which was not done in the last 35 years. The two projects would cost over Rs 50 billion each, while the work on the Leh Expressway would start in the current financial year, he added.

Sarwar Khan said the world's largest social protection programme - Ehsaas Kifalat Programme - had been launched by the present government to uplift the weaker segments of the society.

He said that Tiger Force had been working to help control of the spread of coronavirus since the Holy Month of Ramazan. Hundreds of thousands of youths had signed up for the Tiger Force, who were now voluntarily helping the administration in the fight against the deadly virus.

The minister appreciated the administration of Rawalpindi district for making efforts to control the pathogen.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseeq Qayyum Abbasi said according to an internationally renowned economist, Pakistan would be one of the fifth largest economic power in the world by 2030, mainly due to its large number of youth.

He said the youth had the passion and commitment to make the country progress.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, PTI leader Brigadier (retd) Tariq Zaman, District Coordinator Tiger Force Rawalpindi Adeel Ahmed Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Assistant Commissioner Saddar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the function.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Budget Provincial Assembly Road Rawalpindi Progress Saddar From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

4 minutes ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

4 minutes ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

4 minutes ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

High Commissioner apprises key stakeholders of bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.