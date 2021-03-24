Sarwar links Pak-India relations to resolution of Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday welcoming Indian premier Narendra Modi's desire for cordial relations, said that no friendly relations between Pakistan and India besides peace in the region were possible until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Talking to the media during a symposium by Saylani Welfare Trust here at the Governor's House, he said that India should immediately stop atrocities against the hapless Kashmiris and Indian Muslims and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

PTI Senator Dr Zarka Taimoor, Selani Trust officials Bashir Farooqi, Yousaf Lakhani, Afzal Chandiyo, Chairperson Chief Minister's Task Force Tanzeela Imran were present on the occasion.

The Punjab Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated peace with India but India had furthered the warmongering which had jeopardized the peace of the region.

Replying to a question, he said Narendra Modi's desire to establish cordial relations with Pakistan was a victory of the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it remains to be seen how long Narendra Modi would stick to his words.

He said the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims would come to an end if Modi means business.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan's desire of peace should not be considered a weakness, adding that Pakistan would always give a befitting reply to any belligerence from India. He said Pakistan had also made many sacrifices for regional peace but now India should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar commended Saylani Welfare Trust for its welfare activities and provision of free meals to the poor in Lahore and other cities of Pakistan.

He said there was no greater service than the service of humanity and philanthropists must come forward to support the downtrodden sections of population.

Lauding the role of NGOs during COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said the role of NGOs duringcoronavirus to support the deserving families was commendable.

Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Trust also spoke on the occasion.