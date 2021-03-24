UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Links Pak-India Relations To Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sarwar links Pak-India relations to resolution of Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday welcoming Indian premier Narendra Modi's desire for cordial relations, said that no friendly relations between Pakistan and India besides peace in the region were possible until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Talking to the media during a symposium by Saylani Welfare Trust here at the Governor's House, he said that India should immediately stop atrocities against the hapless Kashmiris and Indian Muslims and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

PTI Senator Dr Zarka Taimoor, Selani Trust officials Bashir Farooqi, Yousaf Lakhani, Afzal Chandiyo, Chairperson Chief Minister's Task Force Tanzeela Imran were present on the occasion.

The Punjab Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always advocated peace with India but India had furthered the warmongering which had jeopardized the peace of the region.

Replying to a question, he said Narendra Modi's desire to establish cordial relations with Pakistan was a victory of the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that it remains to be seen how long Narendra Modi would stick to his words.

He said the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and Indian Muslims would come to an end if Modi means business.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan's desire of peace should not be considered a weakness, adding that Pakistan would always give a befitting reply to any belligerence from India. He said Pakistan had also made many sacrifices for regional peace but now India should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar commended Saylani Welfare Trust for its welfare activities and provision of free meals to the poor in Lahore and other cities of Pakistan.

He said there was no greater service than the service of humanity and philanthropists must come forward to support the downtrodden sections of population.

Lauding the role of NGOs during COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor said the role of NGOs duringcoronavirus to support the deserving families was commendable.

Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Trust also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Governor United Nations Business Poor Punjab Narendra Modi General Qamar Javed Bajwa Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

1 minute ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.