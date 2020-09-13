UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Performs Groundbreaking Of Bridge In Basali Village

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sarwar performs groundbreaking of bridge in Basali village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday performed groundbreaking of a bridge in Basali village of Rawalpindi district, which would be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 9.3 million.

Later, addressing a public gathering, the minister said the Basali-Bangial Soan Bridge was being constructed under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of extending maximum facilities to the public.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to serving the public and fulfilling all the commitments it made during the general elections 2018.

"The PTI's journey to fulfill the promises is continuing in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," Sarwar said, adding provision of all basic facilities to masses was the top priority of PTI government.

He said the government was making all-out efforts to improve the country's image abroad, advising the public to beware of negative propaganda of the PTI's political opponents.

"All corrupt elements, even if they come together, cannot inflict any harm to the PTI." The minister paid tribute to the country's armed forces and termed them guardian of the frontiers, declaring all those involved in propaganda-mongering against them "enemy of the state." Earlier, the minister also inaugurated a project under which electricity poles would be installed in the locality at a cost of Rs 5 million.

In Dhoke Baba Raju, the minister visited the residence of Zafar Hussain Malik and offered Fateha for his deceased brother Mazhar Hussain Malik.

