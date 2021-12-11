Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday performed groundbreaking of expansion and repair of Dedarr Bridge and Kolian-Dedarr Road in NA-59, Chakri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday performed groundbreaking of expansion and repair of Dedarr Bridge and Kolian-Dedarr Road in NA-59, Chakri.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, the minister said he always believed in service-oriented politics and considered himself duty-bound to initiate development projects in the area from where the public gave him mandate.

He regretted that a political family remained in power for several years but gave no attention towards removing backwardness of the area.

Contrary to it, Sarwar said, he remained in contact with the masses to mitigate their sufferings despite facing defeat in the past election.

"I served the public yesterday and will continue to do so in the future too." The past public representative, he said, kept children of the locality away from educational facilities so that they could not get awareness about their due rights.

The minister asked the public to beware of those politicians who had been looting the national wealth, vowing that all corrupt elements would be brought to justice.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan said categorically time and again that the looters and plunderers of national wealth would not be spared at any cost and they would be held accountable for their wrongdoings.

He said it was unfortunate that the past rulers ruthlessly looted the country and made their assets abroad.