Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi renew pledge to good working relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday renewed their pledge to work in unison for the prosperity and development of the province during a meeting at the Governor's House, here.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was also present during the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh.

The political trio in Punjab hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to strengthen the country economically as well as measures taken by Federal government.

Provincial Ministers Raja Muhammad Basharat and Sardar Mohsin Leghari and others were also present on this occasion.

The meeting discussed political situation in Punjab, clean drinking water, public welfare programmes and developmental projects.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the Punjab government was taking such steps with regard to public well being in the province which had no precedence in the past, and historic legislative work had been done in Punjab Assembly.

"In Sha Allah, we will work together to make the province developed and prosper by all means, while people's problems will be resolved through local governments at their door step.

"Year 2020 will prove to be year of development, prosperity, peace and stability for Pakistan," he said, adding that country had been set on the right direction and no one could stop Pakistan to move forward, as every policy of PTI government was in accordance with people's expectation and the promise of "one Pakistan: not the two" would be fulfilled. He vowed rights of people of Punjab would be ensured at all cost.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said, the government was moving ahead while taking along the allies as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said PTI was not making mere promises but taking practical measures to improve common man's life in Punjab, asserting that people were standing by the government.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said they were standing beside the PTI governments in federal and Punjab, and In Sha Allah, present government would pull the country out of crisis and ensure real development and prosperity.