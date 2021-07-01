Sarwar praises PM for bold, visionary speech in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering the bold and visionary speech in the National Assembly, on the conclusion of the budget session 2021-22, terming it the 'true voice' of a patriot and dignified leader.

"It was not just the traditional address by a politician. His [PM's] speech in the National Assembly has made the nation proud," he said in a press statement.

He was of the view that the speech would prove to be the morale booster for countrymen and give new strength to nationalism.

The PM, he said, spoke candidly on all issues including, the national economy, politics, justice system, welfare projects and foreign affairs, which was appreciated by the whole nation even his political opponents.

Sarwar said PM Imran also took a clear stand that Pakistan could become a partner of the United States for peace missions but not in conflicts.

He said Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terror, adding now the nation could not afford the peace-disturbing activities anymore in the country.

The minister said the PM effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all forums for giving the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.