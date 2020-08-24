Sarwar presents himself for accountability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarawr Khan on Monday presented himself and his family for accountability since the day he had joined the politics.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should conduct a through investigation into his assets and likewise of those, who had looted the national wealth for the last 35 years, he said while speaking during his visit to review the construction work at the Labour Complex, Taxila.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had so far distributed Rs 160 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the poor and deserving people for the first time in the country's history.

He said some 504 flats were completed in the Labour Complex in 2013, but the same were not handed over to the labourers. The previous government in fact was not interested in the welfare of labourers.

Sarwar said 70 flats would be given to the families of POF Wah martyrs free of charge.

He said in view of high inflation, the government would provide relief to the power consumers.