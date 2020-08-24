UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Presents Himself For Accountability

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sarwar presents himself for accountability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarawr Khan on Monday presented himself and his family for accountability since the day he had joined the politics.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should conduct a through investigation into his assets and likewise of those, who had looted the national wealth for the last 35 years, he said while speaking during his visit to review the construction work at the Labour Complex, Taxila.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had so far distributed Rs 160 billion under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the poor and deserving people for the first time in the country's history.

He said some 504 flats were completed in the Labour Complex in 2013, but the same were not handed over to the labourers. The previous government in fact was not interested in the welfare of labourers.

Sarwar said 70 flats would be given to the families of POF Wah martyrs free of charge.

He said in view of high inflation, the government would provide relief to the power consumers.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Martyrs Shaheed Poor Visit Same Taxila Family Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

9 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

39 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

47 minutes ago

PPP to succeed in next local bodies' elections, cl ..

55 seconds ago

Training of new department heads concluded at Isla ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.