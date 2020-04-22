Sarwar promises ration to another 200,000 families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday announced to provide ration to another 200,000 deserving families and urged the philanthropists to play their role in helping the poor families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony during which Sarwar Foundation and Muslim Aid International Foundation presented ration bags for 10,000 families here, he said, "I am a firm believer in serving the humanity and the donations are vital in helping the large number of jobless and the needy due to the lockdown to curb coronavirus outbreak." Vice Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar and representative from the Muslim Aid International Foundation Burhan Aziz handed over another consignment of ration.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Taraweeh prayers in mosques were banned in Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries but the government had allowed Taraweeh prayers in mosques despite the imminent danger of coronavirus. He said it was a test for the Ulema and Mashaikh to implement 20-point safety measures against coronavirus.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said unemployment and financial problems were increasing in Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that the poor families needed more help and support during Ramazan that was why Sarwar Foundation and Muslim Aid International had worked on ration supply.

"We have to fight coronavirus and also have to provide ration to needy families. Under Punjab Development Network (PDN), we have started supply of ration to more than 300,000 poor families but now we have decided to extend ration facility to another 200,000 deserving families for which steps are being taken," Sarwar said.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, it was true that thousands of people may affect by coronavirus if proper protective measures were not put in order in the mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Ulema had time and again assured the government that they would fully implement safety measures during Taraweeh prayers in the mosques, he said and added that however, it would be cleared in days to come that to what extent these measures were being implemented. Relief in lockdown did not mean that coronavirus was vanishing from Pakistan rather it was feared that corona pandemic may spread further therefore it was necessary to adopt protective measures against this virus, he added.

Later, University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed presented a cheque worth rupees 4.3 million while University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Naseem Ahmed presented cheque worth Rs 1.4 million in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund at the Governor's House.