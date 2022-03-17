Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that overseas Pakistanis should be given representation in the National Assembly through reserved seats to acknowledge their contributions towards national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that overseas Pakistanis should be given representation in the National Assembly through reserved seats to acknowledge their contributions towards national economy.

Addressing "Overseas Pakistanis Convention" at the Governor's House, he said the overseas Pakistanis send 30 billion rupees annually to the country and they are an asset for the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Makhdoom Tariq, Advisor to Governor Punjab on Overseas Affairs Farooq Arshad and a large number of overseas Pakistanis from all over the world including United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Saudi Arabia attended the convention, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Governor Punjab said the initiative of digital portal for the overseas Pakistanis is a testament of love from Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the Overseas Pakistanis have also become the part of democracy.

He said the PTI government is working towards eliminating political interference from all institutions. He said special judges are working in the subordinate judiciary along with the Lahore High Court (LHC) to solve the cases of overseas Pakistanis, adding that the cases of overseas Pakistanis are being decided in months, not years.

Sarwar said the PTI government is taking measures to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis and the government has also launched digital portal to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He said the acquiring Power of Attorney has been a big problem for Pakistanis abroad but PTI government has solved it, adding that online verification and issuance of Power of Attorney will benefit thousands of Pakistanis abroad. Overseas Pakistanis are hard working and the country is running on their remittances, he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said there is no doubt that Overseas Pakistanis value the country more and they want the country to develop. He said the overseas Pakistanis are the most patriotic.

He said in the past, instead of creating facilities for Pakistanis living abroad, difficulties were exacerbated but the PTI government has provided relief and facilities to the overseas Pakistanis due to which they are investing more in Pakistan. He said the present government is committed to provide all facilities to the overseas Pakistanis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar further said for the first time in Pakistan, real work is being done to strengthen the institutions. He said all political and religious parties must play their positive role in tackling the challenges that Pakistan is facing.

He said the PTI government has fulfilled its promise to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis, adding that in a democracy, the performance of a government can be tested through vote.