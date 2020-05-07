UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Recommends To Open Domestic Flights On People Demand

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sarwar recommends to open domestic flights on people demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that he recommended on the people demand that domestic flights should be opened but Prime Minister would take final decision in this regard.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said people were spending big amount for traveling from Karachi to other cities.

The minister said social distancing and other SOPs would be ensured in domestic flight operations.

He said thermal testing and screening of the passengers would be ensured before starting and ending the flights.

He said everyone should adopt to all preventive measures against coronavirus and act according to the government directives to stop spreading at large scale.

He said all SOPs would be made ensured in all flights regarding to COVID-19.

