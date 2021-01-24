UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Reiterates Govt's Resolve To Ensure Accountability Of National Wealth Looters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Sarwar reiterates govt's resolve to ensure accountability of national wealth looters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to ensure accountability of all those who looted and plundered the national wealth.

The government believed in across the board accountability and it started the process from top to bottom, which would be taken to its logical end without any compromise, he said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating gas and electricity provision projects in Thatthu village of Hassan Abdal, Taxila.

The minister said the PTI government would complete its five-year democratic term, and the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, were destined to face jails due to their corrupt practices.

He said it was unfortunate that the opposition parties, during their 35 years in government, played havoc with state departments and organizations including Pakistan International Airlines by committing great administrative irregularities and financial corruption.

Ghulam Sarwar said the PTI government was committed to take exemplary and concerted steps for national development and providing basic amenities of life to the doorstep of the common man.

He assured the participants of the public meeting that the government would ensure provision of gas and electricity to each and every village of the locality. "The present government is taking all possible measures for carrying out development activities. Each and every promise made with the public, is being fulfilled."Member National Assembly Mansoor Hayat Khan and Member Punjab Assembly Ammar Siddque Khan were also present on the occasion.

