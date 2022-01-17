UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Rejects Talk Of Presidential Form Of Government In Country

Published January 17, 2022

Sarwar rejects talk of presidential form of government in country

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that with parliamentary democracy in vogue in the country, there is no room for presidential system of government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that with parliamentary democracy in vogue in the country, there is no room for presidential system of government.

Responding to the media-men at the ICMA convocation at a local hotel on Monday, he urged all political and religious parties to play their role in strengthening rule of law and democracy, adding that the stronger democracy, the stronger Pakistan is.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, to a question, said Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges on economic front and there is no need to open a Pandora box on systems of government in the country when there is robust democracy.

Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the situation and ensuring all measures to rid the country of all problems, including inflation.

To a query, he said there is complete democracy within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and all decisions are made in consultation, adding that PTI government will complete its constitutional term and elections will be held on time in 2023.

In response to a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all political and religious parties and people across Pakistan fully support the democratic system and democracy in the country is getting stronger with each passing day.

Regarding deal or 'dheel' (leniency) with PML-N leadership, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that the rule of law will be ensured by all means, adding that the idea of a deal or 'dheel' is mere assumption and reality is quite the opposite of it.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that today's ceremony is a matter of pride and honor for the students as well as parents and "I would like to congratulate all the degree holders and wish them all the best." He said, "Wherever you go, you must work honestly and dedication to earn success."

