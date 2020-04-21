(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday reviewed the progress on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s segregation process, being carried out to improve efficiency of the aviation sector.

Chairing a high-powered meeting, the minister instructed the Secretary Aviation to speed up the CAA's segregation process in line with the decisions of Federal Cabinet, a press release said.

"This is a matter of high importance which should be given top priority" Like the CAA, there would be two authorities 'Commercial & Regulatory,' headed by their respective director generals. "The authorities will have their independent boards, which will work under the Aviation Division," the minister had informed media persons during an informal interaction last month.

During the meeting, the minister was also briefed about the ongoing inquiries being conducted by the Aviation Division.

The Aviation Secretary informed the minister about the most pressing issues confronted by the Division.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan was updated on the efforts made by his ministry to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis abroad, expressing concerns over some Pakistanis' inability to travel to Pakistan.

He reiterated his resolve to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in a most efficient manner without putting the nation at risk.

The minister was also briefed about the latest standard operating procedures introduced by the CAA to curb the spread of coronavirus at the airports.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and senior officers from the departments concerned.