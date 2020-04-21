UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Reviews Progress On CAA's Segregation Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:47 PM

Sarwar reviews progress on CAA's segregation process

Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday reviewed the progress on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s segregation process, being carried out to improve efficiency of the aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday reviewed the progress on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s segregation process, being carried out to improve efficiency of the aviation sector.

Chairing a high-powered meeting, the minister instructed the Secretary Aviation to speed up the CAA's segregation process in line with the decisions of Federal Cabinet, a press release said.

"This is a matter of high importance which should be given top priority" Like the CAA, there would be two authorities 'Commercial & Regulatory,' headed by their respective director generals. "The authorities will have their independent boards, which will work under the Aviation Division," the minister had informed media persons during an informal interaction last month.

During the meeting, the minister was also briefed about the ongoing inquiries being conducted by the Aviation Division.

The Aviation Secretary informed the minister about the most pressing issues confronted by the Division.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan was updated on the efforts made by his ministry to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis abroad, expressing concerns over some Pakistanis' inability to travel to Pakistan.

He reiterated his resolve to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in a most efficient manner without putting the nation at risk.

The minister was also briefed about the latest standard operating procedures introduced by the CAA to curb the spread of coronavirus at the airports.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and senior officers from the departments concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Nasir Media From Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

36 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

51 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

All police officials actively discharging professi ..

47 seconds ago

Italy's GDP to Fall 15% by End of Q2 Due to COVID- ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.