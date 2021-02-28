Sarwar rubbishes seat adjustment with PML-N in Senate polls

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has rubbished the idea of seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League– Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming Senate polls on March 3.

Talking to media persons at a local golf and social club here on Sunday, he said the PTI government did not need to strike a deal with PML-N in Senate polls, adding that all PTI Senate contestants will emerge victorious with the help of allies.

To a question, Punjab Governor said that there was no question of the establishment backing any political party in the Senate election, adding that former prime minister, PDM candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had himself admitted that establishment was neutral. "I urge all that the Armed forces of Pakistan should not be dragged into politics and the institutions should be strengthened," he said.

"Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will defeat Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate election," he responded to a query, adding that the opposition parties will not be able to run any anti-government campaign after the Senate election.

About PDM's anti-government drive, he said the opposition parties should not be under any misunderstanding on derailing government, adding that general elections will be held in 2023.

On Senate election in Punjab, Sarwar said the credit for the unopposed election of all senators in Punjab was due to all political parties, adding that it was good for the continuation of democracy.

To a question, he said everything will be done in accordance with the law and in front of the public. There shall be no compromise on the supremacy of law and order in the country, he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in response, said all vice chancellors of universities in Punjab were appointed on merit, adding that the VC who does not ensure merit in his university, will be held accountable. He said all degree-related problems in universities had been resolved.

On election of his son Anas Sarwar as head of Scottish Labour Party, Sarwar said it was a victory for Pakistan as well as the overseas Pakistanis, adding that Anas will strive to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.