Sarwar, Shehbaz Gill Discuss Political Situation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various issues including political and government affairs during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should wait for the 2023 general elections, adding, the PTI would complete its constitutional term.

He said the resignations by the PDM opposition parties would not topple the government but the opposition members would lose their assembly membership.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on transparent and impartial accountability, adding that solution to all problems was dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins.

Sarwar said the government would fulfill its responsibility to ensure rule of law and the constitution, adding that people stood by the government's narrative of the progress and development and had rejected opposition's politics of regression. He said that Pakistan was moving forward successfully today which was not digested by the opponents, claiming no compromise would be made on transparent accountability.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign nor would there be elections before 2023.

He said the PDM was protesting to protect their self-interests. He said the government would not be intimidated by the opposition's rallies.

